Novae Group plc: Purchase of Shares by the Trustee of the Employee Benefit Trust

6:28a.m.

23 December 2016 For immediate release

Novae Group plc

PURCHASE OF SHARES BY THE TRUSTEE OF THE EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST (the "EBT")



The Company received notification on 23 December 2016 that the trustee of the EBT ("the trustee") has acquired Ordinary shares of £1.125 each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") as detailed below:

+----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------+



| Number of Shares purchased | Average price paid per Share | Date of purchase |

| 100,000 | £6.81 | 22 December 2016 |

+----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------++----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------+

Following these transactions, the trustee holds a total of 1,656,724 shares, representing 2.57% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. The executive directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility of the Company, together with other employees, are potential beneficiaries under the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in such shares.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 64,425,640 Ordinary shares of £1.125 each.

Enquiries:

Alex Moon - Novae Group plc 020 7050 9000

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novae Group plc via GlobeNewswire

