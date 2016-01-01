Credit Suisse To Pay $5.28 Bln US Mortgage Settlement; Sees $2 Bln Charges In Q4

6:41a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) announced Friday that it has agreed to pay $5.28 billion in settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ related to toxic mortgage securities that fueled the financial crisis. The bank will take a related pre-tax charge of approximately $2 billion in the fourth quarter.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said it has reached a settlement in principle with the DOJ related to its legacy Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities business, which was conducted through 2007.

Under the settlement terms, Credit Suisse would pay to the DOJ a civil monetary penalty of $2.48 billion. In addition, the bank would provide consumer relief totaling $2.8 billion over the course of five years post settlement.



Advertisement

The settlement would release the bank from potential civil claims by the DOJ related to its securitization, underwriting and issuance of RMBS.

As per reports, the settlement price is in line with the $5 billion to $7 billion DOJ had asked for earlier in negotiations with Credit Suisse.

In November, Bloomberg had reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Credit Suisse has frozen dozens of accounts as it tries to determine if U.S. clients are hiding money from the Internal Revenue Service after the firm pledged to come clean about secret assets.

The unusual move reportedly was due to a DOJ investigation over Credit Suisse' negligence to tell them about $200 million in assets held by an American client who pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

The Justice Department is in settlement mode with major European banks accountable for US residential mortgage-backed securities in the period 2005-2007, that contributed to the U.S. housing market collapse. On Friday, DOJ also reached a $7.2 billion settlement with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG (DB) over these mortgage-backed securities. The bank sees pre-tax charges of approximately $1.17 billion in the fourth quarter.

DOJ also filed a lawsuit against Barclays PLC (BARC.L) on Thursday alleging more than $30 billion in sales of mortgage securities that led to the financial trouble in 2008.

In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares were trading at 15.19 Swiss francs, down 0.91%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



