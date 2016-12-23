Starbucks Giving Away Free Drinks At Lucky Locations

12/23/16

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks will give away free espresso drinks at select U.S. stores during the next ten days, starting Friday.

Starbucks said that its "10 Days of Cheer" campaign will happen at select U.S. stores, beginning December 23 and continuing through January 2, 2017, excluding Christmas Day.



The coffee giant will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over these ten days between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time at 100 participating stores daily.

The locations will change daily and will be listed on Starbucks.com/cheer as well as on Twitter with the hashtags, #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

During the special parties, Starbucks stores will give away one free tall handcrafted espresso beverage per customer. Customers can enjoy the free beverages, ranging from mochas to flat whites to chestnut praline lattes.

In addition, customers visiting participating Starbucks stores will receive a "cheer card" beginning December 23, while supplies last.

The cheer cards will feature special offers that range from 50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Holiday Spice Flat White beverage or lunch item to a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of any size handcrafted beverage.

The cheer card offers are redeemable through January 2, 2017.

