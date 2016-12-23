DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler: New Executive Board member for Radiation Therapy. Harald Hasselmann succeeds Edgar Löffler. (english)

Eckert & Ziegler: New Executive Board member for Radiation Therapy. Harald Hasselmann succeeds Edgar Löffler.

Eckert & Ziegler: New Executive Board member for Radiation Therapy. Harald Hasselmann succeeds Edgar Löffler.

23.12.2016

Berlin, December 23, 2016 - The Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG has appointed Dr. Harald Hasselman (49) as the new Executive Board member for the Radiation Therapy segment with effect from January 1, 2017. He succeeds Dr. Edgar Löffler (63), who will retire from the company as planned at the end of 2016, thereby stepping down from his duties. Dr. Löffler will continue to be available to the company under a consulting agreement.



"Since 2001, Dr. Löffler has played an instrumental role in the development of our Therapy segment and in establishing Eckert & Ziegler as a major, globally active provider of cancer radiation systems," company founder and Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Andreas Eckert said. "Our success as the European market leader in prostate implants would have been inconceivable without him. The Executive and Supervisory Boards would like to thank Edgar Löffler for these achievements and look forward to continuing to have him at their side."

Dr. Hasselmann has worked for the Eckert & Ziegler Group since 2015. As the Commercial Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH, he has successfully implemented the realignment of the specialist for brachytherapy. Hasselmann, a native of Hamburg, has many years of experience at international pharmaceutical companies. His positions include head of controlling for Europe at Bayer Pharma, managing director at Schering's Hungarian subsidiary, and director of the Berlin-based biotech company metaGen. He has held various positions at large and medium-sized healthcare companies and has a proven track record in sales, controlling, and implementing restructuring measures.

About Eckert & Ziegler. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), with approximately 670 employees, is one the world's largest providers of isotope technology for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Contributing to saving lives.

Your contact: Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

