12/23/16

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 23 December 2016



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces a completion of two real estate transactions in the Czech Republic.

On 21 December 2016 the Company acquired a portfolio of nine retail properties located in the regions of the Czech Republic anchored by Penny Market and Ahold. This acquisition, structured as a share deal, further strengthens the Company's position as a key owner of retail shopping properties in the Czech Republic.

On 23 December 2016 the Company disposed of a portfolio of nine smaller office properties located in the regions of the Czech Republic. The transaction is in line with the Company's strategy for the Czech office property market, which focuses on larger properties in Prague and Brno.

