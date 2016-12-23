European Markets Finished Little Changed Ahead Of Long Weekend

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results, but were little changed overall. Trading activity was relatively subdued ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend.

Bank stocks were in focus at the end of the trading week after the Italian government agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse also settled fraud suits with the U.S. government.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.03 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.14 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.13 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.05 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.10 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.06 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.06 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank increased 0.42 percent after the lender reached a tentative $7.2 billion deal to settle a federal investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage securities.



In Paris, Air France-KLM gained 0.15 percent after announcing it has sold a total of 4.95 million shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A., representing around 1.13 percent of the share capital of Amadeus.

In London, Anglo American dipped 0.04 percent after a Wall Street Journal report that the company is rethinking its plans to sell mines, due to the rebound in commodity prices during the second half of the current fiscal year.

Barclays declined 0.90 percent. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil complaint against Barclays and several of its U.S. affiliates, alleging that Barclays engaged in a fraudulent scheme to sell residential mortgage-backed securities supported by defective and misrepresented mortgage loans. Barclays said it will vigorously defend itself against the complaint and intends to seek its dismissal at the earliest opportunity.

Credit Suisse Group decreased 0.91 percent in Zurich after the bank settled a U.S. probe into the alleged mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities for about $5.3 billion.

Shares of Monte dei Paschi, Italy's oldest and most troubled bank, remained suspended from trading.

Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017, the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK said in its monthly survey report on Friday.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.

The French economy recovered as previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.

French consumer spending grew for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Consumer spending rose 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.8 percent climb in October. Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent increase for the month.

The U.K. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the latest report from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.5 percent. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.

Partly reflecting a sharp jump in sales in the Midwest, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a much bigger than expected increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of November.

The report said new home sales surged up by 5.2 percent to an annual rate of 592,000 in November from 563,000 in October. Economists had expected new home sales to rise by 3 percent to a rate of 580,000.

Consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by even more than initially estimated in the month of December, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for December was upwardly revised to 98.2 from the preliminary reading of 98.0.

Economists had expected the index to remain at 98.0, which was still well above the final November reading of 93.8.

