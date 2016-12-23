Cintas Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative
MASON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing early weakness, shares of Cintas (CTAS) have regained some ground but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. Cintas is currently down by 3.1 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month.
The early decline by Cintas came after the uniform supplier reported second quarter earnings of $1.13 per share compared to analyst estimates for $1.15 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.6 percent to $1.30 billion.
