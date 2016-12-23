DGAP-Public Voting Rights: QIAGEN N.V. (english)

12/23/16

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.12.2016 / 19:51 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on December 21, 2016 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



Advertisement

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 dec 2016 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of Number of Number of Capita- Voti- Manner of Settle- share shares voting l ng disposal ment rights intere- righ- st ts Ordinary 407.302,0- 407.302,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic- share 0 (Goldman Sachs al Asset Delive- Management, ry L.P.) Ordinary 24.233,00 24.233,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic- share (Goldman Sachs al Asset Delive- Management ry International) Ordinary 3.662,00 3.662,00 Real Real Indirectly share (Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.) Ordinary 1.117,00 1.117,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic- share (The Goldman al Sachs Trust Delive- Company Of ry Delaware) Ordinary 433.006,0- 433.006,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic- share 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al l International) Delive- ry Option 3.034.393- 3.034.393,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly ,00 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs l International) Forward 489.688,0- 489.688,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic- contract 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al l International) Delive- ry Ordinary 246.735,0- 246.735,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic- share 0 (Goldman, al Sachs & Co.) Delive- ry Forward 33.700,00 33.700,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic- contract ial ntia- (Goldman, al l Sachs & Co.) Delive- ry Swap 286.399,0- 286.399,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly 0 ial ntia- (Goldman, l Sachs & Co.) Contract 417.199,0- 417.199,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic- for 0 ial ntia- (Goldman, al Differen- l Sachs & Co.) Delive- ce ry Converti- 162.309,0- 162.309,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic- ble Bond 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al l International) Delive- ry

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 2,03 % interest Voting 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 2,03 % rights QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: QIAGEN N.V. Hulsterweg 82 5912 PL Venlo Netherlands Internet: www.qiagen.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532827 23.12.2016

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



