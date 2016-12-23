Gold Stocks Posting Strong Gains Amid Choppy Trading

12/23/16

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the lack of direction being shown by the broader markets, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 2.3 percent.



Advertisement

The strength among gold stocks comes amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery rising $3 to $1,133.70 an ounce.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



