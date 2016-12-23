Dec 24, 9:36 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Nasdaq Composite Index XC0009694271

Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move Back To The Upside

12/23/16

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on Friday, considerable strength is visible among biotechnology stocks. The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is up by 2.2 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Advertisement

Within the biotech sector, shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) have moved sharply higher after the company reported positive results in a clinical trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like this site?