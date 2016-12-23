DGAP-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG adjusts its forecast due to massive restructuring measure (english)

11880 Solutions AG adjusts its forecast due to massive restructuring measure

Munich / Planegg, 23 December 2016 - Due to a major restructuring measure 11880 Solutions AG adjusts its forecast published at the beginning of the year. The company now expects to close the financial year 2016 with an EBITDA of around -EUR 2.9 million.

The expected EBITDA and in consequence also the segment results have to be reduced mainly due to costs for adjusting the organization to a new product and sales structure in December 2016. This measure comprises a reduction of all administrative units by nearly 100 out of 700 headcounts at all company locations.

With a much leaner cost structure 11880 Solutions AG can now proceed its strategic reorientation in the coming financial year 2017.

