Queen Elizabeth II Misses Christmas Service For First Time In Decades

10:09a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II missed the Christmas Day church service Sunday morning as she is yet to fully recover from a heavy cold, reports said.

The monarch, aged 90, missed the traditional service for the first time in nearly three decades. Her husband, the 95-year old Prince Philip, was also suffering from a cold, but was well enough to turn up for the church service held at the St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham.



The heavy cold made the royal couple delay their visit to Sandringham earlier this week. They traveled by a helicopter later.

In her televised Christmas message, the Queen is set to say that she draws inspiration from the achievements of ordinary people such as volunteers, carers, community workers and good neighbors, who were described as unsung heroes, the British media reports said. She is also set to praise the British Olympians and Paralympians.

The church service was attended by Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla. Prince Harry was also present, along with other royals.

Meanwhile, Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, was spending Christmas with his wife Kate Middleton and her family. Their children, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, were at the church on Christmas day for the first time.

