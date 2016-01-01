Asian Shares Mixed In Thin Holiday Trade

2:56a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed in thin holiday trade on Monday as many regional markets remained closed on the eve of Christmas. Oil prices held steady and the dollar dipped versus the Japanese yen and the Korean won, while China's yuan moved within a narrow range after China's leadership signaled growth will slow slightly in 2017 on weaker investment growth.

China's Shanghai Composite index closed 12.41 points or 0.40 percent higher at 3,122.57 after dropping more than 1 percent earlier in the day. Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for the holiday.

Chinese sovereign bonds gained after President Xi Jinping admitted that the country's economic growth will slow below the government's 6.5 percent target due to concerns about rising debt and an uncertain global environment following Donald Trump's election win in the U.S.



Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei index dropped 31.03 points or 0.16 percent to 19,396.64 as the yen strengthened a little bit and banking stocks continued to succumb to profit taking. The broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent lower at 1,538.14 as traders returned to their desks following a three-day holiday weekend.

While NTN, Pioneer, Honda Motor, Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Motors and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust led decliners, Chugai Pharmaceutical shares climbed more than 5 percent.

South Korea's Kospi average inched up 1.85 points or 0.09 percent to 2,037.75 as institutional investors extended their buying streak to a third consecutive session. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.9 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.4 percent.

India's Sensex was down nearly 1 percent to hit its lowest level in a month after Prime Minister Narenda Modi spoke out in favor of raising taxes on stock market income. The Taiwan Weighted gained 0.4 percent to finish at 9,110.54.

U.S. stocks posted modest gains in thin trading on Friday, although the Dow again fell short of 20,000 points on the last trading day before the Christmas holidays.

The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up about 0.1 percent on the back of upbeat new home sales and consumer sentiment data, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed roughly flat in light pre-holiday trading on Friday, with banks in focus, after Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled fraud suits with the U.S. government and the Italian government agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



