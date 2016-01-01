FDA Approves First Drug For Spinal Muscular Atrophy

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Spinraza (nusinersen), the first drug approved to treat children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). SMA is a rare and often fatal genetic disease affecting muscle strength and movement. Spinraza is an injection administered into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord.



"There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life," said Billy Dunn, M.D., director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

SMA is a hereditary disease that causes weakness and muscle wasting because of the loss of lower motor neurons controlling movement. There is wide variability in age of onset, symptoms and rate of progression. Spinraza is approved for use across the range of spinal muscular atrophy patients.

