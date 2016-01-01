World's Oldest Gorilla Celebrates 60th Birthday In Columbus Zoo

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 60th birthday of the world's oldest Gorilla - Colo - was celebrated at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Colo, the famous western lowland gorilla, is the first gorilla born in a zoo.



A lifetime resident of the Columbus Zoo, Colo has been a celebrity since the day she was born. On December 22, 1956, she became the first gorilla to be born in human care. On her 56th birthday in 2012, she exceeded the record for longest lived gorilla. On her 60th birthday, Colo surpassed the median life expectancy for female gorillas in human care (37.5 years) by more than two decades.

Colo's family tree has branched out to four generations, with three children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Colo celebrated her birthday within weeks of a malignant tumor removed from under her arm.

In their native ranges of Central Africa, western lowland gorilla populations have been severely impacted by poaching, human-carried disease, and habitat loss. The western gorilla is listed as critically endangered.

