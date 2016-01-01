Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

6:22p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a raft of data on Tuesday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for consumer prices, unemployment, household spending, housing starts and construction orders.



Advertisement

In October, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent and core CPI fell 0.4 percent, while the jobless rate was 3.0 percent and household spending dipped 0.4 percent. Housing starts jumped an annual 13.7 percent and construction orders spiked 15.2 percent.

Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for Boxing Day, while Hong Kong remains closed for Christmas; all three return to action on Wednesday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



