China Shares May Inch Higher Again On Tuesday

8:16p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,120-point plateau, and the market may see continued if mild support again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a quiet trading day, with many regional markets still shuttered for the holidays. The European and U.S. markets were closed, and the Asian bourses are looking at a fairly flat open for Tuesday.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed bag from the property sector.

For the day, the index picked up 12.41 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,122.57 after trading between 3,068.42 and 3,122.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.37 percent to end at 1,978.37.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China added 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.23 percent, Vanke jumped 1.72 percent, Gemdale shed 0.87 percent, PetroChina lost 0.25 percent and China Shenhua fell 0.88 percent.

The markets in Europe and Wall Street were last active on Friday, and both were roughly flat with a touch of upside.

There may be some buying action in the form of window dressing ahead of the year's end, although the volumes figure to be comparatively light with many traders still away for the holidays.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses Friday, holding above $53 ahead of the Christmas break. WTI oil for February rose $0.07 or 0.1 percent to close at $53.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

