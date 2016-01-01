Asian Markets Mostly Higher

10:15p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher in thin trading on Tuesday, though gains are muted in the absence of fresh cues as the U.S. and European markets were closed overnight for Christmas holidays. The U.S. dollar strengthened, while crude oil futures edged higher in Asian trades.

The Japanese market is modestly higher despite the release of weaker than expected economic data. Meanwhile, the yen slipped against the U.S. dollar.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 27.03 points or 0.14 percent to 19,423.67, after touching a low of 19,352.06 in early trades.

Shares of Toshiba are falling almost 9 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the electronics giant is expected to report a one-time loss of about 100 billion yen, or $854 million, on its U.S. nuclear power operations.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is lower by 0.5 percent, Canon is declining 0.1 percent and Sony is losing 0.2 percent.

Automaker Toyota is edging down 0.02 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing 0.5 percent.

Banking stocks are advancing. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding more than 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is rising almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Tosoh Corp. is rising 2 percent and Sumco Corp. is advancing more than 1 percent. Meanwhile, Tokyo Tatemono is losing almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan jumped 0.5 percent on year in November, accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October. But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.

The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, standing at 270,848 yen. That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 117 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are edging higher, while Shanghai and Singapore are modestly lower. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Tuesday for the Boxing Day holiday, while Hong Kong remains closed for Christmas.

Crude oil futures rose $0.13 or 0.25 percent to $53.15 a barrel in Asian trades.

