China Nov Industrial Profits Rise At Faster Rate

12/26/16

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in November from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Advertisement

Industrial profits surged 14.5 percent year-over-year to CNY 774.6 billion in November, well above the 9.8 percent climb in October.

During the January to November period, total industrial profits rose 9.4 percent compared with the same period last year, up from 8.6 percent in the first ten months of the year.

Earnings at state-owned firms increased 8.2 percent and private firm's profits went up by 5.9 percent in the January to November period.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



