Yen Falls On Rising Risk Appetite, Weak Economic Data

2:19a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against its major rivals in the Asian session on Tuesday, following the release of weaker than expected domestic economic data, as well as on rising risk appetite after strong industrial profits data from China.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's consumer prices jumped 0.5 percent on year in November, accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October. But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.

The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, standing at 270,848 yen. That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in November from a year ago.

Industrial profits surged 14.5 percent year-over-year to CNY 774.6 billion in November, well above the 9.8 percent climb in October.

Oil prices held steady and gold edged higher in thin trade while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose by almost one percent, more than recovering Monday's losses on data showing slowing consumer spending. The rebound in U.S. yields boosted the dollar against the yen.

The yen was higher on Monday. It rose 0.2 percent each against the greenback, the pound, the franc and the euro.

The yen slipped to 4-day lows of 117.46 against the greenback and 144.21 against the pound, from an early high of 117.04 and a 4-day high of 143.48,respectively. Thereafter, the yen held steady against the greenback and the pound. The yen is likely to find support around 119.00 against the greenback and 147.00 against the pound.

The yen fell to 114.29 against the Swiss franc and 122.67 against the euro, and held steady in subsequent trading. Further downtrend may take the yen to support levels of around 115.00 against the franc and 124.00 against the euro.

The yen edged down to 86.78 against the loonie and 84.30 against the aussie early in the session and has been steady during the course of the trading. The next possible support levels for the yen may be found around 88.00 against the loonie and 86.00 against the aussie.

The yen that closed yesterday's trading at 80.71 against the kiwi weakened to a 4-day low of 80.84 and traded steadily since then. Continuation of the yen's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 83.00 mark.

Looking ahead, German retail sales for November is due in the pre-European session.

The U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home price index for October, consumer confidence index and Richmond Fed manufacturing index for December are due in the New York session.

