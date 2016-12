Indian Rupee Weakens To Weekly Low Versus U.S. Dollar

3:52a.m.

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted lower against the U.S. dollar in afternoon trading on Tuesday.



Advertisement

The rupee slipped to a weekly low of 68.03 against the greenback, compared to yesterday's closing value of 67.85. The rupee may possibly find support around the 69.5 mark.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.