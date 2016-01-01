CAC 40 Marginally Higher In Early Trade

4:28a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares were slightly higher in thin holiday trade on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend.

Underlying sentiment remained somewhat positive after data showed profits earned by China's industrial firms continued to accelerate in November.



While Asian shares ended a lackluster session on a mixed note, U.S. stock futures pointed to a cautious opening later in the day.

Closer home, the benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.16 percent at 4,847 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.

Credit Agricole and Societe Generale Group rose about half a percent after the European Central Bank told Italian troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena that it needs about 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of capital to bolster its balance sheet.

On a light day on the economic front, data from the labor ministry showed that French unemployment decreased for the third consecutive month in November for the first time since 2008.

