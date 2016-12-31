Toshiba Sees Huge Impairment Loss On U.S. Nuclear Power Acquisition

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) said Tuesday that it expects to record goodwill impairment charge of several billion dollars related to an acquisition of U.S. nuclear power operations.

The goodwill is related to the purchase of U.S. engineering company CB&I Stone & Webster Inc.'s nuclear construction and integrated services business by Toshiba's U.S. subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC.

Westinghouse's acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of CB&I Stone & Webster or S&W from Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. or CB&I closed in December 2015.



At that time, Toshiba said the amount of goodwill would be finalized by December 31, 2016, in accordance with U.S. GAAP procedures. But the company had made a preliminary estimate that the goodwill resulting from the transaction will be about $87 million and subject to change.

As the deadline for the finalization of the procedure is nearing, Toshiba said it has found that the goodwill will reach a level of several hundred billion yen, or several billion dollars, resulting in a negative impact on the company's financial results.

Westinghouse has been engaged in purchase accounting and studying the actual status based on materials provided by S&W and others after the transaction completion.

The company is evaluating the cost to complete the AP1000 contracts to measure the fair value of acquired assets and liabilities.

Westinghouse has found that the cost to complete the U.S. projects will far exceed the original estimate, mainly due to increases in key project parameters, resulting in far lower asset value that originally determined.

Thus, goodwill recognized will possibly far exceed the original December 2015 estimate of $87 million, Toshiba noted.

Both Toshiba and Westinghouse will initiate impairment testing for the goodwill toward the third-quarter of fiscal 2016 business results.

Toshiba will announce its revised forecast for fiscal 2016 after determining the impact of the possible Westinghouse loss on its own financial results.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, Toshiba's shares fell 51.50 yen or 11.62 percent to close at 391.60 yen.

