Dec 27, 8:58 a.m., New York
Gold Rises Toward $1150 As Global Jitters Mount

8:31a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday morning amid some anxiety about the health of the global economy heading into the New Year.

A spate of lackluster economic data hints the U.S. may suffer a third straight winter slowdown, perhaps forcing the Federal Reserve to delay further interest rate hikes.

Gold for February was up $10 at $1143 an ounce, climbing from 10-month lows seen earlier in December.

Gold's safe haven appeal took a hit as markets were calm after Donald Trump's upset win, but concerns have recently emerged about his nuclear brinksmanship and a possible breakdown in US-China relations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

