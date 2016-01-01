U.S. Dollar Extends Rally

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar continued to be higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday amid rising U.S. treasury yields, as traders returned to their desks after the Christmas break.

The benchmark treasury yield on 2-year note rose 1.22 percent, while that of 10-year equivalent was up by 2.55 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Investors focus on U.S. reports on home prices, consumer confidence and regional manufacturing activity due today, for more indications about the strength of the economy.

Oil prices advanced amid optimism over the promised output cuts by the OPEC and the non-OPEC nations, which is scheduled to kick in from January 1. The landmark deal would wipe out 1.8 million barrels per day of oil supply from the global market.



Global markets are trading higher, with most financial markets resuming trading after Christmas holidays.

Underlying sentiment remained broadly positive after data showed profits earned by China's industrial firms continued to accelerate in November, suggesting improvement in the world's second largest economy.

The currency has been trading in a positive territory in the Asian session.

The greenback climbed to a weekly high of 1.0298 against the Swiss franc, following a decline to 1.0264 at 5:00 pm ET. The greenback-franc pair is likely to find resistance around the 1.05 mark.

Reversing from an early low of 1.2287 against the pound, the greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 1.2240. The next possible upside target for the greenback is seen around the 1.19 region.

The greenback rose back to 117.42 against the yen, heading to break its Asian session's 4-day high of 117.46. The greenback is seen finding resistance near the 120.00 area.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's consumer prices rose 0.5 percent on year in November, accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October.

But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.

The greenback rebounded to 1.0440 against the euro, heading to violate its early Asian session's 4-day high of 1.0432. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.03 level.

Following a decline to 0.6904 against the kiwi at 2:50 am ET, the greenback bounced off to 0.6883. If the greenback extends rise, 0.68 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback remained broadly higher against the loonie with the pair worth 1.3533. The greenback is poised to find resistance around the 1.375 area.

On the flip side, the greenback held steady against the aussie, after briefly falling to 0.7196 at 2:45 am ET. The pair finished Monday's trading at 0.7188.

