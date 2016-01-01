Crude Oil Holds $53 In Quiet Trade

8:57a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures crept higher Tuesday morning, preserving recent gains amid hopes OPEC and Russia will curb supplies early next year.

The U.S. and Canada may pick up some of the slack, but meaningful supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia will help oil prices steady near $55.



If not, the global supply glut will worsen in 2017 and prices could turn back toward $40, analysts say.

Crude oil for February was up 22 cents at $53.23 a barrel.

With little economic news on tap and many traders away from their desks before the New Year, markets are likely to settle into a lull this week.

