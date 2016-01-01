Trump Blames Media For Not Reporting About His Huge Donationa For Charity

9:43a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday made a number of claims about his Donald Trump Foundation, and blamed the media for not reporting on millions of dollars he donates to it for charity.



Advertisement

"I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report," he said in a late night tweet.

He claimed that the Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. "100% of money goes to wonderful charities," he added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



