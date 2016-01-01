'Game Of Thrones' Becomes Most Pirated TV Show For Fifth Year In A Row

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the fifth year in a row Game of Thrones has been recorded as the most pirated TV-show on the Internet. The Walking Dead remains in second place, with newcomer Westworld right behind, according to Torrent Freak.



The highest number of people actively sharing an episode across several torrents was 350,000 at its peak, this was right after the season finale came online.

Also, Torrent Freak noted that the trend of downloaders showing an increased interest in high-quality video is continuing.

