Cheetahs Sprinting Towards Edge Of Extinction: New Study

10:00a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world's fastest land animal is sprinting towards the edge of extinction, a new study warns.



According to the study led by Zoological Society of London (ZSL), Panthera and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), the cheetah could soon be lost forever unless urgent, landscape-wide conservation action is taken.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Due to the species' dramatic decline, the study's authors have called for the cheetah to be up-listed from Vulnerable to Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

