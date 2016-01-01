Tata Sons Serves Legal Notice On Cyrus Mistry For Breaching Confidentiality

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Sons served a legal notice on its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry, alleging breach of confidentiality and passing on sensitive information to his family-controlled companies.

Tata Sons termed attaching dozens of confidential and sensitive company documents with the petition filed by his family investment firms before the National Company Law Tribunal against his removal, as "reckless failure" in discharging of "fiduciary, legal and contractual duties" by Mistry.



Tata Sons, in the legal notice, said "without there being any requirement to do so" the Mistry family firms "deliberately included in petition, as exhibits, confidential data, business strategies, financial information pertaining to the business affairs of Tata Sons Ltd, Tata Group Companies and Joint ventures."

The petition asked Mistry to "cease and desist" from sharing confidential and sensitive information. It wanted any document or parts which are unrelated to his petition before NCLT be suitably redacted.

In late-October, 2016, Tata Sons ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry saying it was acting "for the long-term interest" of the company.

