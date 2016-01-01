Spicer Suggests Trump Will Remain Active On Twitter As President

12:37p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump plans to remain active on Twitter and other social media even after the inauguration, according to incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

In an interview with Rhode Island news station WPRI that aired on Monday, Spicer argued that social media provides Trump with a direct pipeline to the American people.



Advertisement

"I think that his use of social media in particular . is gonna be something that's never been seen before," Spicer said.

"He has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth," he added. "He can put his thoughts out and hear what they're thinking in a way that no one's ever been able to do before."

Spicer noted that Trump has almost 40 million combined followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Trump has frequently taken to Twitter to attack his political opponents and critics, although some have described his tweets as un-presidential.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



