Trump Taps Tom Bossert As Homeland Security Advisor

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has selected former Bush administration official Tom Bossert to serve as his top homeland security advisor in the White House.

Bossert, who previously served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, was named Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.



"Tom brings enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to protecting the homeland to our senior White House team," Trump said in a statement.

"He has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges," the president-elect added. "He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration."

The Trump transition team noted Bossert's role is being elevated and restored to its independent status alongside the National Security Advisor.

The role Bossert will fill has been performed by a deputy national security advisor under President Barack Obama.

The transition team said Bossert will focus on domestic and transnational security priorities, while National Security Advisor appointee General Michael Flynn will focus on international security challenges.

Since leaving the Bush administration, Bossert has run his own independent homeland and national security consulting business and served as a Senior Cybersecurity Fellow at the U.S. Atlantic Council.

