Japan Industrial Production Jumps 1.5% In November

7:26p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan added 1.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Advertisement

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.6 percent - also shy of forecasts for 4.7 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up. Previously, the METI held that output was showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



