Japan Industrial Production Jumps 1.5% In November

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan added 1.5 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent following the flat reading in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.6 percent - also shy of forecasts for 4.7 percent following the 1.4 percent contraction in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up. Previously, the METI held that output was showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.

