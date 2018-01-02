Woolworths To Sell Fuel Business To BP For A$1.785 Bln

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Limited (WOW.AX) said that it has entered into binding agreements to facilitate the sale of its 527 Woolworths-owned fuel convenience sites and 16 committed development sites or "Fuel Business" to BP plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) for A$1.785 billion.

Woolworths said that the release of A$1.785 billion from the sale will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and reinvest in itscore businesses - which will further benefit customers and shareholders.

The sale of the Fuel business is not expected to have a material impact on Woolworths Group earnings.



The sale transaction and the Strategic Partnership are subject to customary closing conditions including obtaining regulatory approvals such as ACCC and FIRB approval. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur no earlier than 2 January 2018.

As part of the Fuel Business divestment, the companies will enter into a long-term Strategic Partnership to Preserve and Expand Woolworths' 4 cents per litre or cpl fuel redemption offer.

Woolworths and BP will equally fund the continuation of the 4 cents per litre fuel discount for a minimum 10-year period.

BP will maintain the 4cpl fuel discount offer at the existing 527 Woolworths fuel and convenience sites and expand this offer to additional BP sites, thereby increasing its redemption offer coverage. As a result, about 80% of Woolworths supermarkets are expected to have a fuel redemption site in close proximity for their customers, up from the current 75%.

It is proposed that BP will become a cornerstone partner of the Woolworths Rewards program. Once established as a cornerstone partner, BP will be granted automatic redemption status and has in turn agreed to: Offer base point-per-dollar Rewards Points on all in-store merchandise ,excluding fuel, in line with the way Woolworths Rewards works in BWS and Woolworths supermarkets; and Offer point-per-litre Rewards Points on all purchases of BP's quality fuels.

Both Woolworths and BP are committed to delivering a fuel and convenience food offer that addresses the unmet needs of "on-the-go" customers by expanding and enhancing Woolworths "Metro" offering.

Woolworths noted that the focus will be to draw on the scale and capabilities of the Woolworths food business to provide customers with a strong seasonal selection, with an emphasis on healthy options as well as a wider range of convenience and grocery items including salads, soups, bakery and sandwich ranges.

Initially, BP and Woolworths plan to launch a "Metro at BP" pilot program, allowing both companies to test their offering and generate customer feedback.

A second phase will involve the expansion of the "Metro at BP" format across up to 200 sites. This investment will see these sites refurbished and/or rebuilt for the "Metro at BP" format, increasing local employment and infrastructure in the surrounding areas.

