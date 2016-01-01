Volkswagen To Buy Parking-space Seller And Payments Firm PayByPhone

10:24p.m.

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Financial Services AG agreed to buy parking-space seller and payments firm PayByPhone.Terms weren't disclosed.



Advertisement

Vancouver-based PayByPhone, founded in 2000, said it processes $300 million in transactions annually.

Volkswagen wants access to technology to connect a variety of commerce opportunities and vendors to the cabin of a car and passengers looking for easier payment methods.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



