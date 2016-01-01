Hitachi Considers Transfer Of Shares Of Hitachi Koki

1:17a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) announced the company is considering the growth strategy for Hitachi Koki, including transfer of the shares of Hitachi Koki. Hitachi issued the statement in response to media reports regarding discussions by the company to sell the power tools unit to KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR), in a deal that could be valued at approximately $1.3 billion.



Advertisement

Hitachi said no formal decision has been made currently, and the company will announce it in a timely manner.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



