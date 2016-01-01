Dec 28, 2:39 a.m., New York
Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Swiss UBS consumption indicator for November is due. The forward looking indicator is expected to rise 1.5 points, from 1.49 in September.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the greenback. Against the euro, it declined.

The franc was worth 1.0271 against the greenback, 114.43 against the yen, 1.0757 against the euro and 1.2627 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

