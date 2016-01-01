Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator Rises In November

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure of Swiss private consumption increased in November, mainly driven by domestic tourism, survey data from the UBS investment bank showed Wednesday.

The UBS consumption indicator climbed to 1.43 points in November from 1.39 in the previous month, which was revised down from 1.49. Economists had expected the index to climb to 1.5.



Besides strong domestic tourism, the Swiss automobile market also registered positive trend in November. New vehicle registrations grew 0.4 percent year-over-year.

However, private consumption is likely to grow at a moderate pace over the coming year in general.

The associated drops in purchasing power and the structural challenges of the retail trade may well obstruct dynamic development of private consumption in the coming year, the UBS said.

