Australian Dollar Spikes Up Against Majors

2:54a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in pre-European deals on Wednesday.

The aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.7220 against the greenback and 1.4504 against the euro, up from Tuesday's closing values of 0.7181 and 1.4548, respectively.



The aussie that ended yesterday's trading at 0.9749 against the loonie and 84.31 against the yen strengthened to near a 2-week high of 0.9795 and a 5-day high of 84.86, respectively.

The aussie bounced off to 1.0425 against the kiwi, from its early near 2-week low of 1.0397.

The next possible resistance for the aussie may be found around 0.73 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen, 1.41 against the euro, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

