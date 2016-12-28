Dec 28, 4:10 a.m., New York
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release                                        December 28, 2016

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2016

Announcement Date:            28 December 2016 Ex-Date:                      05 January 2017 Record Date:                          06 January 2017 Payment Date:            17 January 2017

+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 

|Sub-Fund/Share Class                   |ISIN        |Currency|Amount per Share|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree   Emerging   Markets  Equity|IE00BQQ3Q067|  USD   |     0.3295     |
|Income UCITS ETF                       |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Emerging Markets  Small Cap|IE00BQZJBM26|  USD   |     0.2295     |
|Dividend UCITS ETF                     |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BQZJBQ63|  USD   |     0.1235     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  US Small Cap Dividend UCITS|IE00BQZJBT94|  USD   |     0.1038     |
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe Equity  Income UCITS|IE00BQZJBX31|  EUR   |     0.1524     |
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Small  Cap Dividend|IE00BQZJC527|  EUR   |     0.1117     |
|UCITS ETF                              |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Emerging Asia Equity Income|IE00BYPGT035|  USD   |     0.2675     |
|UCITS ETF                              |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF           |IE00BVFB1H83|  EUR   |     0.0857     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD|IE00BVXC4854|  USD   |     0.1272     |
|Hedged                                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP|IE00BYQCZF74|  GBP   |   0.0967 **    |
|Hedged                                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBH163|  USD   |     0.0224     |
|USD Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Europe  Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZQ89|  GBP   |    0.0510**    |
|GBP Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BYPGTJ26|  GBP   |     0.1179     |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Germany Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BVXBGY20|  GBP   |      nil       |
|GBP Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Germany Equity  UCITS ETF -|IE00BYQCZ682|  USD   |      nil       |
|USD Hedged                             |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF|IE00BZ1GHD37|  USD   |      nil       |
|- USD                                  |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  Eurozone  Quality  Dividend|IE00BZ56SY76|  EUR   |      nil       |
|Growth UCITS ETF - EUR                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree  US Quality  Dividend Growth|IE00BZ56RD98|  USD   |      nil       |
|UCITS ETF - USD                        |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree   Global   Quality  Dividend|IE00BZ56RN96|  USD   |      nil       |
|Growth UCITS ETF - USD                 |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+

      ** Amount converted to share class currency using the WMR4pm rate on 23rd December.

Enquiries to;

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1 776 6089

Davy Kate Fagan +353 1 614 8933

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

