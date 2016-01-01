DAX Little Changed As Banks Drag

4:30a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares struggled to find direction in early trade Wednesday, although higher commodity prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data released overnight supported underlying sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was down 2 points or 0.02 percent at 11,470 in lackluster trade after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Advertisement

Volkswagen edged up marginally after its subsidiary Volkswagen Financial Services acquired Canadian parking payment app PayByPhone for an undisclosed amount.

Commerzbank slid half a percent and rival Deutsche Bank lost 1 percent on concerns about Monte Paschi's liquidity situation.

In economic releases, official data showed that German public debt increased by 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the end of 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



