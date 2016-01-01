Pound Eases Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - British Bankers' Association releases U.K. mortgage approvals for November at 4:30 am ET Wednesday. The number of mortgage approvals are expected to rise to 41,100 from 40,851 in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the euro, it eased from early highs against the rest of major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.2252 against the greenback, 144.09 against the yen, 0.8517 against the euro and 1.2604 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.

