Slovakia Economic Sentiment Falls In December

4:59a.m.

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in December after a slight increase in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 102.7 in December from 103.0 in November. In October, the score was 2.9.

Among components, morale for both the industrial and construction sector registered improvement in December. At the same time, the index measuring confidence in retail sector remained stable and services confidence worsened during the month.

Data also revealed that the consumer confidence index rose to -5.0 in December from -6.6 in the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



