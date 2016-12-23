WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-December-16
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,466,153.57 9.4068
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 26,679,787.91 13.3399
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 250,192.47 15.637
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 8,956,187.47 14.3299
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/12/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,529,994.49 10.2
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,730,192.14 10.2002
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,366,788.33 12.6085
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 277,780.16 13.2276
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,069,736.81 14.9405
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,068,128.13 15.0441
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 738,851.20 10.5535
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,716,486.71 15.6699
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,187,030.45 16.9576
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,729,218.35 15.9722
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 274,746.57 13.0832
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 269,390.79 12.8281
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,140,837.18 13.745
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,223,677.45 16.9955
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,113,138.07 14.9868
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,010,588.77 9.7203
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,174,964.27 16.7828
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 264,803.12 16.5502
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,073,165.44 16.5853
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,599,032.75 12.9996
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,656,150.78 17.5613
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,264,123.08 14.9942
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,537,376.04 10.2485
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,094,430.12 16.925
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/12/2016 IE00BVXC4854 2100000 USD 31,413,617.03 14.9589
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,904,936.30 5.5785
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,071,227.86 18.4859
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,015,472.31 15.6227
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 897,383.33 13.8059
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,071.32 17.192
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 275,829.21 17.2393
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/12/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 325000 USD 5,599,916.04 17.2305
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/12/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,758,825.32 19.8329
