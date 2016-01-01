FTSE 100 Rises As Miners Surge

5:23a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares eked out modest gains in early trade Wednesday, thanks to rising oil and metals prices. LME copper prices rose and oil prices posted small gains in European deals even as the dollar continued to inch higher in the wake of strong U.S. consumer confidence and housing data released overnight.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points or 0.27 percent at 7,087 in late opening deals as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

The bounce in commodity prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto rallying 2-4 percent.



BP Plc shares edged up 0.2 percent after the oil giant agreed to buy Woolworths' fuels business for 1.785 billion Australian dollars.

Sports Direct International climbed almost 3 percent. The discount chain is selling its rights to the Dunlop brand and related wholesale and licensing businesses to Sumitomo Rubber Industries for a cash consideration of $137.5 million.

Lavendon shares advanced 1.5 percent as Loxam announced an increased recommended all cash offer of 260 pence per share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the cherry-picker rental company.

International Public Partnership rose about 1 percent after the investment company acquired a further 3.33 percent interest in the Gold Coast Light Rail Project from Aveng Group.

Housebuilder Bovis Homes lost 5 percent after saying it had built fewer homes than expected at the end of this year.

On the economic front, U.K. mortgage approvals declined for the first time in three months, defying expectations for further increase, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed.

The number of loans approved for house purchase fell to 40,659 from a revised 40,835 in October. Economists had forecast a higher figure of 41,500.

