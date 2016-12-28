DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG (english)
Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.12.2016 / 11:19 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1240915883
Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com
