Italy Consumer Confidence Rises Unexpectedly To 5-Month High

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in December to the strongest level in five months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 111.1 in December from 108.1 in November, which was revised up from 107.9. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 107.5.



Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since July, when the score was 111.2

Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year strengthened in December, with the index rising to 116.2 from 113.8 in November. The balance concerning expectations on unemployment lowered from 28 to 20.

On the price front, the index measuring inflation expectations for the next twelve months fell from -28 to -34..

Data also revealed that the composite business climate index dropped to 100.3 in December from 101.4 in the prior month.

Among components, morale improved in the manufacturing sector amid gains in order books and production expectations.

At the same time, confidence index in construction and services sector registered declines at the end of the year. However, retail sector confidence remained positive.

