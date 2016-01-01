Dec 28, 8:43 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
curasan DE0005494538

Brown Gibbons To Sell Snappy Co. To M&M Manufacturing

7:42a.m.

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) announced the sale of Snappy Co., a portfolio company of Blue Wolf Capital Partners, to M&M Manufacturing, a subsidiary of MiTek Industries, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa). Snappy is a branded manufacturer and supplier of galvanized pipe, duct, and fittings for the residential HVAC market. Snappy operates production facilities in Minnesota and New York.

Advertisement

The company said Snappy's product range and manufacturing expertise are highly complementary to M&M Manufacturing, which supplies metal products into the air distribution and ventilation markets. With the acquisition, M&M will grow its manufacturing footprint to eight locations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?