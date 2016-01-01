Brown Gibbons To Sell Snappy Co. To M&M Manufacturing

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) announced the sale of Snappy Co., a portfolio company of Blue Wolf Capital Partners, to M&M Manufacturing, a subsidiary of MiTek Industries, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa). Snappy is a branded manufacturer and supplier of galvanized pipe, duct, and fittings for the residential HVAC market. Snappy operates production facilities in Minnesota and New York.



The company said Snappy's product range and manufacturing expertise are highly complementary to M&M Manufacturing, which supplies metal products into the air distribution and ventilation markets. With the acquisition, M&M will grow its manufacturing footprint to eight locations.

