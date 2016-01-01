Gold Holds Near $1140 Ahead Of Housing Stats

8:28a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was flat Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. data.

The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release a report on pending home sales in the month of November. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.5 percent.



Recent reports indicate a spike in housing activity as buyer lock in mortgage rates that are rising quickly.

Gold touched a 10-month low earlier this month when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, but has since steadied.

Feb. gold was up 1 dollar at $1140 an ounce this morning. There is unlikely to be much movement in commodity prices over the holidays, as traders remain away from their desks ahead of New Years celebrations.

